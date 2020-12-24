© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
The Hit List: The Best Movies And TV Of 2020

WAMU 88.5 | By Kaity Kline
Published December 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST
What movies are you excited about in 2021?

It hasn’t been an easy year for the movie industry. Theaters are closed and work on film sets halted. Companies tried to figure out how best to release what new releases they had on streaming services. On this edition of The Hit List, we’re talking about the best movies from 2020.

But we still saw some quality movies in 2020. Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie “Tenet” saw a limited release in theaters. 1A covered Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” films series has drawn plaudits galore.

What’s next for the movie industry? How are studios, actors and crew members recovering from an unprecedented year?

 

2020’s Top Television And Movies, According To Our Guests

Eric Deggans

TV

Lovecraft Country

The Queen’s Gambit

The Mandelorian

Brooke Obie

TV

I May Destroy You  Little Fires Everywhere  Schitt’s Creek 

Movies

Minari  The 40-year-old Version Miss Juneteenth 

John Horn

Movies

Nomadland

76 Days

Small Axe

