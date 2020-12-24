New York Couple Finds Bootlegger's 100-Year-Old Stash

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Nick Drummond and his partner moved into a house in Ames, N.Y. It was built in 1915, and there were rumors that bootleggers had used it during Prohibition. Sure enough, they found a stash under the floorboards - about a hundred bottles packed with straw with labels that say Old Smuggler whisky of Scotland. The new homeowners say they have not tasted the stuff yet. Drummond wrote online that he likes the anticipation of not knowing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.