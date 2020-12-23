© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Truck Hauling 20,000 Pounds Of Cheese Balls Overturns On Md. Highway

Published December 23, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Driving this time of year can be tricky. There's snow, ice and sometimes unexpected snack debris. A truck hauling 20,000 pounds of those puffy cheese balls tipped over on a Maryland highway. And all the balls went flying. No one was injured. And rescue crews safely rerouted traffic. Cleanup took about two hours. And there are no reports of anyone getting out of their car to eat, which seems like a waste. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now