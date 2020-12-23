Truck Hauling 20,000 Pounds Of Cheese Balls Overturns On Md. Highway

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Driving this time of year can be tricky. There's snow, ice and sometimes unexpected snack debris. A truck hauling 20,000 pounds of those puffy cheese balls tipped over on a Maryland highway. And all the balls went flying. No one was injured. And rescue crews safely rerouted traffic. Cleanup took about two hours. And there are no reports of anyone getting out of their car to eat, which seems like a waste.