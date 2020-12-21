Princeton Community Hospital, Bluefield State College Join to Help Improve Healthcare Shortage in Region

Princeton Community Hospital in Mercer County is hoping an agreement with a local college will help support more training for new nurses and address the healthcare shortage in the region.

Bluefield State College (BSC) is purchasing the former site of Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the surrounding 68 acres.

Bluefield State came to agreement with Princeton Community Hospital on Monday. The hospital acquired the medical center in October 2019 and has continued to offer some medical services from there.

According to a release from Bluefield State, the college plans to lease portions of the facilities to PCH. The hospital will maintain the Emergency Division and related medical services.

Bluefield State plans to expand course offerings in health science programs, and provide more student housing.

Meanwhile, just last week the West Virginia University Health System announced an agreement between Princeton Community and WVU Hospitals. The hospital entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals, the state's largest health system.

It’s not clear what the WVU agreement with Princeton Community Hospital will mean for Bluefield State College.

