What Is A Stimulus Check For?

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress sent $1200 stimulus checks to many Americans as a part of the CARES Act.

Now, we have a deal on a second COVID relief package. And for a time, it seemed like stimulus checks, both in presence and size, were one of the reasons why Republicans, Democrats and the White House couldn’t agree on passing a second coronavirus relief bill.

Senators like Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pushed for $1200 checks. But after some Republicans (though reportedly, not President Donald Trump nor Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, publicly) pushed back, qualifying Americans will receive $600 in direct payments. Qualifying dependents will also receive $600.

What were the last checks the government cut meant to do? What did those who received them do with them? And are there better ways to help those who need it most?

