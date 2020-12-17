The News Roundup — International

The effects of a massive alleged Russian hacking effort targeting at least five federal agencies continue to develop.

Earlier this week, expert Scott Jasper told 1A that the hack also affects tens of thousands of companies, in addition to the Department of Homeland Security and the National Institutes of Health, among other agencies. He called the attack very sophisticated. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says the malware involved could be extremely challenging to remove. And Russia continues to deny any involvement in the attack.

Nigerian authorities say hundreds of school boys were released after being kidnapped by Boko Haram from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria. But it remains unclear if every child who was originally taken has been freed.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19. And the prime minister of Estwatini (the country formerly known as Swaziland), Ambrose Dlamini, died from the virus in a South African hospital. Dlamini is the first world leader to die from COVID-19.

Plus, Brexit. The transition period for the U.K. leaves the E.U. is concluding on December 31. Like other governments with important end-of-year deadlines, there’s still a lot to work out.

We bring you all those stories and more on the global edition of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.