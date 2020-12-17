Sen. Bernie Sanders On The Progress Of COVID-19 Relief In Congress

There’s still no deal on a COVID-19 relief package in Congress. But lawmakers are closer than ever before.

The Associated Press broke down the bill.

The details were still being worked out, but lawmakers in both parties said leaders had agreed on a top-line total of about $900 billion, with direct payments of perhaps $600 to most Americans and a $300-per-week bonus federal unemployment benefit to partially replace a $600-per-week benefit that expired this summer. It also includes the renewal of extra weeks of state unemployment benefits for the long-term jobless. More than $300 billion in subsidies for business, including a second round of “paycheck protection” payments to especially hard-hit businesses, are locked in, as is $25 billion to help struggling renters with their payments and provide food aid and farm subsidies, and a $10 billion bailout for the Postal Service.

But Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says he wants more in the package, especially regarding the size of the stimulus check.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been demanding $1,200 in checks, said emerging proposal is a “good start” — even though it’s expected to be $600-$700. He said he would keep demanding more, but he wouldn’t say if he would slow down deal to prevent it from passing by Friday.

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 16, 2020

And in an interview with NPR, he also said the “bill is not going to do what has to be done to protect those people. We do need to make sure that people have the money to avoid eviction.”

We’re asking him our questions and yours about what else he’s pushing for in the bill and how he’s been negotiating with other members of the Senate.

