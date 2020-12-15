Joe Biden Won. The Electoral College Made It Official.

President Donald Trump has refused to condcede the presidential election. But on Monday, the Electoral College confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden will assume the presidency in January. Congress will count the ballots in early January.

President-elect Biden spoke to the nation after his win was announced.

What’s ahead between now and January 20?

