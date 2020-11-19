The News Roundup — International

Following the departure of Mark Esper, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that the U.S. will w ithdraw portions of military forces in Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15. The proposed plan is to reduce the troops in Afghanistan by half and to withdraw 500 troops in Iraq.

A federal judge in New York granted the U.S. government’s request to dismiss the charges against a former defense minister of Mexico who was accused of working on behalf of one of Mexico’s largest cartels. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda allegedly went so far as to use troops to launch operations against rival organizations.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos named 16 environmental organizations that will receive the first portions of the $10 billion he’s pledged to fight climate change. In total, they’ll receive $791 million. Business Insider notes that Bezos’s wealth has increased during the pandemic, to the tune of $48 billion between March and June of this year alone.

