The News Roundup — Domestic

The United States cleared another awful pandemic milestone. Over 250,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19. The country is now bracing for what could be a devastating cold and flu season.

Schools in New York City closed in anticipation of the coronavirus-related danger that comes with the winter months. The move has angered some parents who are unprepared for their children staying home. Meanwhile, indoor dining in restaurants is still allowed.

A partial recount of votes cast in certain counties in Wisconsin is underway after a request filed by the Trump administration was approved by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the state by just over 20,000 votes.

And Congress has still not passed a second coronavirus relief package. Members head out for vacation next week.

From Vice:

Cassandra Veazey joined Twitter in October, she said, because that’s where “all of the idiot” politicians congregate.

The 33-year-old mother of eight then started firing off messages to those so-called “idiots” from her home in Valdosta, Georgia, where she hasn’t been able to pay her $850 rent in two months. She’s currently facing eviction. Her event planning business dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving her with just $160 in weekly unemployment benefits. And even that cash will run out soon.

“PASS A DAMN STIMULUS NOW,” she wrote in a tweet to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, on Wednesday.

We cover all of the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.