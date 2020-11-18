Watch The Charlie Brown Holiday Specials On WVPB This Season

Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad free broadcasts of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on WVPB TV and WVPB PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on WVPB and WVPB PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Time to do your favorite Peanuts character dance!