What To Do When Traveling For The Holidays Is Too Risky

During the summer months, restaurants and bars took advantage of outdoor spaces to keep their businesses alive but now, winter is coming.The days are getting shorter and colder, but this will not be like any other winter season. Health officials are already warning us that rates of coronavirus may only get worse. As much as we might want to travel, going home remains risky.

With the holidays around the corner, many of us are longing to take part in family traditions in a year that has prevented many of them. But as cases continue to spike across the country, experts are still warning against social gatherings – especially indoors. Now, state governors are increasing restrictions ahead of the holidays — which puts a big Thanksgiving dinner on the event chopping block.

Staying home or staying in your pod might be the safest option. But when we’ve lost so many traditions this year — is there any way to celebrate at a social distance?

Here are some of the tips our panelists provided:

If you are traveling, @SaskiaPopescu says to…

-Build in the time to quarantine

-Drive if possible

-Test for COVID-19 around day 10 or 11 — it’s 97 percent effective then

November 17, 2020

A listener texted: “We are isolating now so when we gather again no one is missing. Everyone in our family agrees a turkey dinner is not worth a potential death. And for Christmas we have postponed until next July. We will literally have our Christmas in July.”

November 17, 2020

Our single household friends — we’re thinking of you. @SaskiaPopescu recommends a small pod or a potential contactless dropoff of food and gifts and Zooming together while you all share the same meal.

November 17, 2020

Some questions @drvailewright recommends asking during this time of reflection:

What is most critical to you right now? Where do your values lie? How can you make a life worth living, how can you make it meaningful?

November 17, 2020

“This is not going to look like previous holidays, and that’s okay,” @SaskiaPopescu says.

“Having those conversations early and really explaining what it’s going to look like” is key, she says.

November 17, 2020

“Social connection is a critically important way to buffer stress,” @drvailewright says. Social distancing means *physical* distancing.

She recommends thinking of this time like we’re in long-distance relationships. Send gifts, notes and make an effort to stay in touch.

November 17, 2020

