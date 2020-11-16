The 2020 election was vastly different from 2016 in a number of ways. You’ll remember, for example, that we weren’t living through a pandemic. And this time, it seemed like social media platforms made more efforts to contain disinformation in the lead-up. Even Pinterest was unsafe from the spread of disinformation.

Now, we’re nearly two weeks out from the presidential election. While some votes are still being counted, there’s already a lively conversation underway about how well, or badly, journalists and other members of the media performed in informing this time around.

Whether it’s Facebook, cable news like CNN and FOX, perhaps you’ve given up on some of the traditional outlets. Maybe that includes NPR (although if you have and you’re reading this website: we really want to talk to you, so please email us).

Find our conversation with correspondents who covered the 2016 election.

When we say the media — what do we actually mean? What does good coverage look like? And where did coverage fall short?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.