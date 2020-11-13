America is still recovering from a grueling election season. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic president-elect. President Donald Trump will not be returning to the White House for a second term in office. Some are taking the results better than others.

Election Day was more like Election Week this year. While many Americans were glued to their television screens, many were also confused and frustrated over the role the Electoral College plays in how we decide who becomes president.

A September Gallup poll showed 61 percent of Americans want to change how we make that choice.

Where did the Electoral College come from? Why do we elect the president this way? And if we ever change it… what should we do instead?

