© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It&#8217;s Time To Talk About The Electoral College. Again.

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published November 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media about the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act on at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media about the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act on at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware.

America is still recovering from a grueling election season. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic president-elect. President Donald Trump will not be returning to the White House for a second term in office. Some are taking the results better than others.

Election Day was more like Election Week this year. While many Americans were glued to their television screens, many were also confused and frustrated over the role the Electoral College plays in how we decide who becomes president.

A September Gallup poll showed 61 percent of Americans want to change how we make that choice.

Where did the Electoral College come from? Why do we elect the president this way? And if we ever change it… what should we do instead?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Amanda Williams
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now