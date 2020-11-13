Months into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is setting new case records on an almost daily basis.

A new president will also mean a change in how the federal government will address the spread of COVID-19.

President-elect Joe Biden has assembled a task force of health experts to advise him on how to address a crisis that will only grow worse in the winter months.

Celine Gounder is a clinical assistant professor at New York University and a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 task force.

What can we expect from the incoming administration?

