Ask A Foreign Correspondent

How do you explain America to non-Americans?

It’s a tough question to answer. Ours is a country full of innovation, contradictions, challenges and everything in between.

It can be hard to distill down into digestible information, especially in an election year like the one Americans just lived through.

From the Columbia Journalism Review:

Foreign correspondents in the US don’t just have to contend with the same anti-press violence and restrictions as their American peers, but with the vicissitudes of the US immigration system, too. Their readers and viewers may be scattered around the world, but foreign correspondents have an urgent, immediate stake in the election.

We’re talking to a panel of foreign correspondents who report on the U.S. for audiences back home.

How do they make sense of the United States and the people who live here?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.