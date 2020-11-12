The News Roundup — Domestic

The U.S. has broken the record for single-day coronavirus diagnoses for the second time in under two weeks. While ballots were being counted, the U.S. recorded its first-ever six-digit increase in cases with just over 100,000 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. This week, the new record was set at approximately 145,000 cases.

The counting of ballots in the 2020 presidential election is still underway. President-elect Joe Biden’s lead in key states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin widened while his lead in Arizona shrank. His national lead now tops 5 million votes.

Meanwhile, the showdown for the Senate began in earnest. In Georgia, two seats and control of the Senate are up for grabs in a pair of run-off races in January. Some 23,000 Georgians will become eligible to vote between Nov. 3 and January.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

