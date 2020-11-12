Planet Money: Has The Hole In the Ozone Been Fixed?

Darian Woods is a producer for Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on why Australia avoided a recession longer than any other country, how Jamaica used music to fight inflation, and where the United States' two percent inflation target came from.
Kenny Malone is a correspondent for NPR's Planet Moneypodcast. Before that, he was a reporter for WNYC's Only Humanpodcast. Before that, he was a reporter for Miami's WLRN. And before that, he was a reporter for his friend T.C.'s homemade newspaper, Neighborhood News.
