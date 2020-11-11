The transition to a Joe Biden administration has begun. Although not everyone is on board (you probably already know who we’re talking about).

But in case you missed it…

A lot needs to happen between now and Jan. 20 for Biden to be ready to face America’s challenges on day one of his administration, which include foreign threats, a deadly pandemic and an economy in shambles.

President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results and begin the transition process is “ not of much consequence” according to President-elect Joe Biden.

What needs to happen between now and Jan. 20? What’s at stake if this doesn’t happen?

