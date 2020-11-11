© 2020
1A Across America: Are The Red Cracks In The Blue Wall Getting Redder?

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published November 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media about the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act on at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware.
America is starkly divided among urban-rural lines. It’s not new. But this election cycle showed that America’s political chasms are widening in some parts of the country as they’re closing in others.   

President-elect Joe Biden reclaimed key “ blue wall” states that Barack Obama won and Hillary Clinton lost. But he underperformed his former running mate in the rural parts of these Midwestern states.

1A Across Americafield producer James Morrison goes to southern Minnesota to inspect the deep red cracks that run through the blue wall.

