Young Voters Were A Force During The Election. What Do They Want?

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this election saw a record turnout with nearly 150 million Americans casting their ballots. At more than 70 million votes each, both Joe Biden and President Trump surpassed Barack Obama’s record of 69.5 million votes in 2008.

As President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with plans for his administration, and President Donald Trump disputes the election results, experts are examining demographic data in key states like Georgia to understand a voter surge that hasn’t been seen since 1908.

In addition to Black voters, another group of voters proved themselves to be especially valuable to Joe Biden in key swing states: young people. In an already historic election, 53 percent of eligible youth voters turned out this year, citing issues like systemic racism, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic as driving factors.

What do they want from the Biden administration? And what are those who didn’t support the president-elect thinking now?

