Joe Biden Is President-Elect. What Does That Mean For The Pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in the United States. While the polls were open and votes were being counted, the U.S. recorded its first-ever six-digit increase in cases in a single day. The Trump administration continues to do very little to contain the spread of coronavirus.

But there are reasons to be cautiously hopeful. Pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer has developed a vaccine for the coronavirus that it says has been 90 percent effective in its trials. Elsewhere, President-elect Joe Biden announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force comprised of public health experts.

Find our conversation with Vivek Murthy, who will lead Biden’s COVID-19 task force.

How are authorities working now to stop the spread of coronavirus? What can the country expect in 2021?

