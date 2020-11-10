© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
DOJ Allows Prosecutors To Investigate Trump's False Voting Claims

By Tamara Keith
Published November 10, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST

Joe Biden and his team are moving ahead on plans for their transition to the White House, even as President Trump refuses to concede and continues to make baseless claims of voter fraud.

