© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Military Loosens Some Dress Code Restrictions

Published November 9, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I think all of us have gotten used to this relaxed dress code this year, right? Well, it turns out even the military has loosened some restrictions. Service members and their dependents can now wear workout gear, including yoga pants, when buying groceries or grabbing a meal on military bases. But there are limits, we should say. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper writes that the outfit must be clean, serviceable and in good condition and appropriately modest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now