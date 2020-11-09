Election 2020: The Next Three Months

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, following days of ballot counting in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The election has occupied a lot of the country’s collective headspace for the last few years. But now that it’s over, what’s next?

President Donald Trump has historically been loath to admit he’s wrong, which means conceding to Biden may prove difficult for the former real estate mogul.

But meanwhile, the president-elect isn’t wasting any time in organizing his presidency, announcing the creation of a new coronavirus task force to combat the pandemic within the nation’s borders.

And elsewhere, there are still two Senate races in Georgia scheduled for January that will decide which party takes control of the Senate.

What will the next three months of politics and the presidency look like?

