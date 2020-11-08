© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
What You Expect From The Biden-Harris Administration

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published November 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, stand with their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, after addressing the nation in Wilmington, Delaware.
What should we expect from the incoming Biden-Harris administration?

The president-elect has already  vowed to take swift action to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPR’s Asma Khalid also compiled a list of other issues Biden has said he will prioritize early.

Among them:

– Rescind the so-called “Muslim ban”

– Rejoin WHO

– Reenter Paris climate accord

– Send an immigration bill to Congress to create path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented

— Asma Khalid (@asmamk) November 7, 2020

In his acceptance speech, Biden asked the country to “give each other a chance.” In her introductory remarks, Vice President-elect Harris said, “the road ahead will not be easy. But America is ready.”

But after such a bitter, closely fought election, will the country be able to come together?

We talk with you about it.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Kathryn Fink
