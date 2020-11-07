Joe Biden won the presidential election, according to The Associated Press and many other major news outlets.

America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Kamala Harris, Biden's vice president-elect, has made history.

From The 19th's Errin Haines:

A century ago, when women were finally granted the right to vote, Harris' historic candidacy was unimaginable and unthinkable for most Americans, said Johns Hopkins University historian Martha Jones.

"Except among Black women, there was no robust vision that would permit anyone to imagine where we are," Jones said. "This is really the legacy of the Voting Rights Act. It is the legacy of women like Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan, who really bring Black women to Washington and begin to lay claim to Washington as a place where Black women will be office holders, influencers and more."

Across the country, Americans took to the streets to celebrate.

Thousands are gathered near the White House, celebrating Joe Biden's victory with go-go music and champagne. https://t.co/NxjoxDIMdu pic.twitter.com/bAOTGV78t0

— DCist (@DCist) November 7, 2020

In this special edition of 1A,we take your calls about what this moment means to you, and what you think is next.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.