© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Divided On The President, United On Drugs?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published November 6, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST
A customer pays for cannabis products at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A customer pays for cannabis products at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Given the record turnout, and just how close the race for the presidency was in 2020, maybe you thought agreement on policy is basically impossible these days. However, Americans did seem unanimously behind one thing this election season: drugs.

In every state that had some sort of ballot measure on drugs, whether it be the legalization of medical or recreational use, the measure passed. Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all voted to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana. In Washington, D.C., psychedelic plants will be decriminalized.

Why have opinions on drugs changed in the last few decades? And what will these results mean for other drug initiatives going forward?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Michelle Harven
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now