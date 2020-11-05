© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Marshall To Limit Attendance For Crash Anniversary Events

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published November 5, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST
Marshall University
Wikipedia
/
en.wikipedia.org

On Nov. 14, 1970, the Marshall University football team's plane crashed while returning from a game at East Carolina University, killing all 75 passengers and crew, including 36 members of the Thundering Herd football team.

Next week marks the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history. Marshall University says the number of people able to attend commemorative events in Huntington will be limited. The school is restricting attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Marshall says the rededication of a restored statue honoring the 1970 team will proceed on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington, but the public can only attend virtually.

On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. The event will be by invitation only to family members, but will be streamed online for the public, according to the release.

The 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza on Nov. 14. Later that day, the football team will play Middle Tennessee State. A moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff.

To learn more about the events, visit Marshall University’s website — marshall.edu.

Tags

Arts & CultureMarshall UniversityMarshall University Memorial Fountain
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now