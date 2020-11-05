Marshall To Limit Attendance For Crash Anniversary Events

On Nov. 14, 1970, the Marshall University football team's plane crashed while returning from a game at East Carolina University, killing all 75 passengers and crew, including 36 members of the Thundering Herd football team.

Next week marks the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history. Marshall University says the number of people able to attend commemorative events in Huntington will be limited. The school is restricting attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Marshall says the rededication of a restored statue honoring the 1970 team will proceed on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington, but the public can only attend virtually.

On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. The event will be by invitation only to family members, but will be streamed online for the public, according to the release.

The 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza on Nov. 14. Later that day, the football team will play Middle Tennessee State. A moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff.

To learn more about the events, visit Marshall University’s website — marshall.edu.

