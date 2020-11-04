© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listeners On How They Deal With Election-Related Stress

Published November 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

As we wait for final results from this year's unprecedented elections, let's pause here to take a deep breath. Mary Louise.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

OK, ready.

(SOUNDBITE OF DEEP BREATHING)

CORNISH: Deep breaths from the belly are one proven way to reduce stress. And let's face it, a lot of us are pretty stressed out by this particular election.

KELLY: Truth - and there is data on this. A poll last month from the American Psychological Association found that 68% of Americans were significantly stressed by the election, up from 52% four years ago. So we wanted to know what you all are doing about it.

DOT DANNENBERG: In my house, we're combating election stress mostly by eating all the leftover Halloween candy but also by taking a lot of long walks, which I pretend are because the baby needs them but are really to keep me from grinding my teeth.

CORNISH: That's Dot Dannenberg of Alexandria, Va. A lot of people turn to physical exercise to work out the nervous energy, but we also heard a lot about stress eating and drinking for that matter.

JAY LUNDEEN: I'm getting through the stress of this election by drinking a lot of Manhattans. Oh, boy, I need them.

KELLY: That is Jay Lundeen of Brooklyn, N.Y. Another popular answer was binge-watching TV - comedies like "Schitt's Creek" - that's spelled S-C-H - or competition shows like the "Great British Bake Off." Some people, like Jonny Pickett of Southern California, say they are trying to avoid news and social media altogether.

JONNY PICKETT: I'm going to be trying to just do my best to avoid the Internet. Maybe I'll turn off the Wi-Fi. But, gosh, I'm already - I can't stop thinking about it (laughter).

KELLY: Meanwhile, Bonnie Merchant of Beavercreek, Ore., told us she was staying busy by delivering firewood to Meals on Wheels after a little something to lift her mood.

BONNIE MERCHANT: I'm going to start the day watching Khanyisa, the baby elephant in South Africa, on YouTube. That should burn off a whole lot of stress.

CORNISH: Videos of adorable animals - a tried-and-true strategy. But maybe the most impressive redirection of election stress we heard was from Grace Haley of Washington, D.C., who used her pent-up energy to teach herself a new musical instrument.

GRACE HALEY: I have been so stressed with the elections and decided to pick up an instrument for the first time a few weeks ago, so I've been playing piano every time politics have stressed me out.

CORNISH: She even left us with a little bit of Bach.

(SOUNDBITE OF GRACE HALEY PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PRELUDE NO. 1 IN C MAJOR")

KELLY: Johann Sebastian Bach's "Prelude No. 1 In C Major," played by listener Grace Haley, with an assist from the 2020 election season.

(SOUNDBITE OF GRACE HALEY PERFORMANCE OF BACH'S "PRELUDE NO. 1 IN C MAJOR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now