Election Day With 1A Across America: The View From Minnesota

Election Day is finally here.

While millions of Americans across the country have already voted, it’s estimated that nearly 150 million voters will be casting their ballots. And experts say this election will see the highest voter turnout since 1908.

For many, it’s a sign that this election is actually one of the most consequential in modern history.

It has prompted efforts to ensure that every vote is counted even during the pandemic. Still, some election experts say a final voting count could take days, if not weeks to know. It’s led some experts to caution against any victories that could be announced prematurely.

In Minnesota, a federal appeals court ruled that all ballots must be received by Election Day in order to be counted. As a swing state, that ruling could drastically change its final count while shifting the outcome of the presidential election and much more.

As part of 1A’s Across America partnership, we’re broadcasting with Minnesota Public Radio to answer your questions and share what you’re seeing on the way to the polls during this Election Day.

Here’s the final NPR Electoral College map analysis. According to it, Democrat Joe Biden has an advantage, while President Donald Trump “has a narrow but not impossible path through the states key to winning the presidency.”

Loading...

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.