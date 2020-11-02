Juliette Holmes went to Savannah, Georgia, to visit her mother. When she arrived, she went to the restroom and noticed some stickers on the medicine cabinet shaped like peaches with the words “I voted” written on them.

When she returned to her mother, Holmes began to tease her for collecting the stickers. Then, her mother reminded her of what those stickers truly represent.

A day before Election Night, we teaming up with The Moth to bring you a story about what the right to vote means to Americans who haven’t always had it.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.