© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Republicans Are Discouraging Potential Voters In Key Swing States

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published October 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
A voter arrives to drop off his ballot during early voting in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
A voter arrives to drop off his ballot during early voting in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Given how many people are voting by mail in this presidential election and anomalies in how those ballots are going to be counted, experts and analysts have suggested America may not know who its next president is on Election Night.

This prospect has cast a light on how some elected officials and campaign staffers are discouraging voters in swing states from going to the polls or mailing their ballots in on time.

In Pennsylvania, members of the Trump campaign are attempting to suppress votes as they trail in the polls by halting the processing of absentee votes before Election Day, encouraging supporters to intimidate voters at polls and attempting to limit the number of late mail-in ballots allowed.

And in North Carolina’s Alamance County, sheriff’s deputies and local police pepper-sprayed protesters, including children, on a march to the polls.

How will such efforts affect the presidential election?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Michelle Harven
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now