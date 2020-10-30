© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia Food Writer Serves Tiny Meals At Her Restaurant For A Chipmunk

Published October 30, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what do you do if you're a food writer without much work in a pandemic? Well, Angela Hansberger decided to open her own restaurant. It has exactly one customer, a chipmunk she named Thelonious Munk, who she serves artful, miniature dinners to on a teeny picnic table, like sushi, one grain of rice at a time, or ramen with just two little noodles. Her cat likes to watch through the window. And he's getting hungry. When is his dinnertime? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now