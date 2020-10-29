The News Roundup — Domestic

On the weekend before Election Day, some 75 million Americans have cast their ballots in the presidential election during the early voting period, a figure equal to half the total number of voters in the whole of the 2016 presidential election.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio is urging his city’s residents to stay put for the holidays to slow the spread of coronavirus as the nation’s COVID-19 levels surge to their highest since the start of the pandemic.

After conflict concerning her nomination just before the presidential election, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court and sworn in. Her ascendance to the highest court in the land could spell trouble for progressive and Democratic causes.

Also, we’ve been listening to this song.

We cover the biggest stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

