The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

Fall is in the air, which can only mean it’s time to cozy up at home and catch up on the latest movie releases. And just as the leaves drop, so are the newest seasons of your favorite TV shows. But if you’re stuck at home wondering what to watch or do, we’ve got you covered with the latest installment of The Hit List.

If you’re looking for something a little more hands-on, you may have heard about a popular video game called “ Among Us.” It’s the latest past time that’s got people playing, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her recent stream on Twitch even broke records for some of most viewers on the popular platform.

For those looking for a scare, you can watch Hulu’s new horror-comedy “ Bad Hair” or Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” And people excited about gaining an hour from daylight savings can use it by binge-watching the newest seasons of “ Star Trek: Discover” on CBS or Amazon Prime’s “The Boys.” Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic may have halted Broadway, but it hasn’t stopped this year’s standouts from Tony Awards nominations.

We’re covering all the standout pop culture moments so far this fall.

