The 2020 Senate Race Roundup: North Carolina, Georgia And Maine

We’re less than a week away from the election and there’s a lot at stake, including the makeup of the Senate. Several races in key states will likely determine whether Republicans keep (or lose) control over the Senate.

Previously, we focused on the races in Arizona, Montana, Iowa and South Carolina. Now, we’re turning our attention to three other key states: North Carolina, Georgia, and Maine.

Senate Democrats have sparred with their Republican colleagues over a second coronavirus stimulus bill and failed in an attempt to block the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, leading them to float the idea of adding more seats to the court should they take control.

How are the most contentious Senate races going around the country? And what could they mean for the Senate going forward?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit .