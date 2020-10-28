© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists Find Massive Coral Reef In Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Published October 28, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this news this morning - scientists have discovered a 1,600-foot-tall coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef off of Australia. Think about that for a second - 1,600 feet tall - so taller than the Empire State Building, taller than two great pyramids stacked on top of each other. And the base is a mile wide. This is the first time in 120 years humans have discovered a coral reef this size. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now