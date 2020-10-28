Over 60 Million Americans Have Cast Ballots. Why Is The Supreme Court Still Making Decisions On Voti

Wisconsin is the latest state to find the U.S Supreme Court standing in the way of its attempt to ease restrictions around mail-in voting. Democrats had requested a six-day grace period to allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted.

The Supreme Court said no. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion: “Under the U.S. Constitution, the state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections”

The 5–to–3 decision is considered a victory for Republicans, but for many raises more questions about the role of the court in the coming weeks.

But why is the Supreme Court still making decisions on voting…when more than 60 million Americans have already voted?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.