© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

With Sequel Out, Kazakhstan Uses 'Borat' To Its Advantage

Published October 27, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In his 2006 movie "Borat," Sacha Baron Cohen ritually humiliates Kazakhstan. The country responded as you would have expected it to by banning him. The new "Borat" sequel is perhaps even less kind to the country, but Kazakhstan has decided to try to use "Borat" to its advantage this time. A new ad campaign shows tourists surprised by all the country has to offer. Each spot ends with Borat's catchphrase - (imitating Borat) very nice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now