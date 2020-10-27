Jack White Of The White Stripes Covers Busker's New Guitar

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A busker in Edinburgh, Matt Grant, had a nasty confrontation the other day. A woman grabbed his guitar and smashed it. He turned to crowdfunding to try to raise money to replace it. But when he showed up at his local guitar shop, the clerk told him to just hold on to his cash. Jack White of the White Stripes had seen his post, and he'd already covered the cost of a new guitar. Grant decided to go for a custom-made Fender Stratocaster. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.