Telling West Virginia's Story
The Reign Of Gerald, An Aggressive Turkey, Is Over

Published October 26, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Residents of Oakland, Calif., can rest a little easier. The reign of the notoriously aggressive turkey named Gerald has finally ended. For five months, the bird evaded his captors while attacking humans until a wildlife expert disguised herself as one of his preferred victims, an older woman. Gerald took the bait and charged. The real-life Wile E. Coyote captured her Road Runner. Gerald has been relocated away from humans.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "LOONEY TOONS")

UNIDENTIFIED VOICE ACTOR: (As Road Runner) Beep beep.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

