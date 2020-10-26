Alison Siefert voted for now-President Donald Trump in 2016. She’s white. She’s an evangelical Christian. And she’s usually a single-issue voter, backing the candidate who supports restrictions on abortion.

But this election, she’s voting for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. There aren’t many voters like Alison, but as a state that President Trump won by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016, Michigan might be one of the most crucial battlegrounds in this election.

But what would it take for evangelical voters to turn to Biden this election? And what made Alison change her mind?

This show was produced as part of 1A’s Across America partnership with Michigan Radio. 1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.

