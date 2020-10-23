CANCELLED: WVPB Welcomes Trick-Or-Treaters To Charleston Office Thursday, Oct. 29

CANCELLED: The Trick Or Treat event at WVPB's Charleston Office on Thursday, October 29 has been cancelled.

Not sure about Trick or Treating with your children this year because of COVID-19? Pandemic Halloween certainly will be different from traditional Halloween for most children. The staff at West Virginia Public Broadcasting is offering a fun, socially distanced event for your little ones.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, staffers at WVPB will provide individual treat buckets filled with prizes, candy and PBS content for kids in the community. Please wear your favorite costume and mask stop by our parking lot at 600 Capitol St. in downtown Charleston. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and we will give away buckets until 6 p.m. or they until they are all gone.

We will be following updated CDC guidelines requiring that adults and children wear a protective mask or face shield appropriate to their age. We will have markers every six feet to make social distancing easy for everyone. We will be following the state color-coded map for counties and will cancel/postpone this event if Kanawha County reaches a zone that doesn’t allow in-school learning that day. Keep an eye on our website, wvpublic.org, for cancellation details.

To keep traffic flowing, please park nearby and walk to our parking lot. No cars will be permitted on the lot. Many parking options are available, and your walk should be very brief.

We are looking forward to seeing all your little goblins and ghouls!