© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puppy Born In Italy With Green Fur

Published October 23, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Christian Mallocci runs a farm on the Italian island of Sardinia. He has eight dogs, and one of them gave birth to a litter of five this week. Four of them have white fur like their mother. The fifth puppy had green fur. This is apparently a thing that comes from the puppy making contact with a green pigment in the womb. Mallocci immediately named the puppy Pistachio and said he was keeping him to bring good luck to the farm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now