Sen. Cory Booker On The Supreme Court, The Pandemic And His Reelection

Sen. Cory Booker is having a busy 2020.

The Democrat from New Jersey ran for president. He has a Senate election in two weeks and is involved in the confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. He pressed Coney Barrett during her initial hearings, asking about her views on race in the criminal justice system.

From NPR:

On Wednesday, Booker brought up the issue again. He argued that judges have played a vital role in improving racial equality throughout U.S. history and asked Barrett what she has read to educate herself on the issue of racism.

Again, Barrett was vague in her response.

“Well Sen. Booker, I will say what I have learned about it has mostly been in conversations with people, and at Notre Dame as at many other universities, it’s a topic of conversation in many classrooms, but it’s not something that I can say, yes I’ve done research on this and read X, Y and Z,” she said.

Booker is also assisting in negotiations to pass another coronavirus relief package.

How does he see the future of the Democratic party? And what changes does he want to see under a Biden administration?

