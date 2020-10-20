© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Onlookers Were Wrong About The UFO. It Was A Flying Superhero

Published October 20, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MARK SNOW'S "MATERIA PRIMORIS: THE X-FILES THEME (MAIN TITLE)"

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The truth is out there, and over the weekend, some people in India thought it crash landed on their doorstep. Nervous onlookers reported seeing a humanoid object sail through the sky and fall to Earth. But after further investigation, their hopes for sentient life were deflated. Instead of an alien, authorities discovered a balloon shaped like Iron Man - less a UFO, more of an identified flying superhero. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now