Telling West Virginia's Story
Dallas Taylor: What Can We Learn From Listening To Silence?

NPR/TED Staff
Published October 16, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sound And Silence

What can we discover when we allow ourselves to sit in silence and just... listen? Sound designer Dallas Taylor explores how tuning into silence is key for understanding the beauty of the sonic world.

About Dallas Taylor

Dallas Taylor is the host and creator of Twenty Thousand Hertz, a podcast that reveals the stories behind the world's most interesting sounds.

He is also the creative director of Defacto Sound, a sound design company where he has led thousands of high-profile projects ranging from blockbuster trailers and advertising campaigns to Sundance award-winning films and major television series.

NPR/TED Staff
