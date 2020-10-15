The News Roundup — International

Despite an announced ban on attending a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok, Thailand, thousands of Thai citizens are publicly expressing their opposition to the Thai government. The country’s prime minister declared a state of emergency and authorities arrested more than 20 people on Oct. 15, including protest leaders calling for governmental reforms.

President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew in Paris and other French cities as the country’s coronavirus infection rate surged. Business owners in Paris are unhappy with the decision, particularly restauranteurs who say they’ve already had a tough time surviving without restrictions on when citizens can leave their homes.

Some 30,000 people in Afghanistan have fled their homes amid intense clashes between government security forces and the Taliban. Fighting broke out in four districts of the city Lashkar Gah, causing residents to flee and seek shelter.

The peace talks between the Taliban and a delegation representing the Afghan republic opened last month to much hype in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where the Taliban keep a political office. But progress has been slow, and a month later both sides are stuck on finalizing rules and regulations that will govern their meetings.

