Telling West Virginia's Story
Mass. Town Asks People To Stop Calling About Sunfish. It's 'Fine'

Published October 15, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "'JAWS' MAIN TITLE")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

I'm Steve Inskeep. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, people in Wareham, Mass., reported a fin, which seemed to be a shark. The Natural Resources Department found a harmless sunfish. Other residents started fearing for the sunfish. Why was it so near shore? Officials have asked people to stop calling, saying it's not stranded or suffering. The sunfish is fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

